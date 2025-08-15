Dodger Fan Charged With Felony in Angel Stadium Assault: Reports
A violent incident in the stands during Wednesday night's game between the Angels and Dodgers has reportedly resulted in two arrests.
According to multiple reports, two 26-year-old men from Tustin were arrested after kicking and punching a fan wearing a Mike Trout jersey during the game at Angel Stadium. One was charged with felony assault; the other was charged with misdemeanor assault.
More news: Angels, Dodgers Game Makes MLB Network Television History
A video of the incident posted to Twitter/X had nearly 400,000 views as of Friday:
The condition of the victim is unknown, though it was reported he declined to be transported to a hospital at the scene.
Multiple reports cited an Anaheim Police Department spokesperson claiming the fight broke out over a stolen hat.
The victim's identity, and those of the attackers shown in the video, have not been publicly identified.
The Angels completed a stunning sweep of the Dodgers — their first six‑game season clean sweep of their crosstown rivals — with a 6‑5 win Wednesday night in a game that crackled with drama and resilience.
More news: Angels' Tyler Bremner Already Named MLB Top-100 Prospect
Shohei Ohtani, making his first mound appearance at Angel Stadium since his 2023 elbow injury as a member of the Angels, settled in after a shaky start. He threw 4.1 innings, picking up seven strikeouts, but did not factor into the decision.
Ohtani even tripled and scored the Dodgers' first run of the game in the first inning. But it was Logan O’Hoppe’s two‑run, two‑out single in the eighth inning — off a 103-mph fastball from Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez — that turned the tide and delivered the decisive blow.
Bryce Teodosio shone in the field with a spectacular catch to deny a homer, while Brock Burke and Kenley Jansen closed the door for the Angels.
The Angels' win allowed them to complete a three-game sweep of the series — and the six-game season series between the two Interstate 5 rivals.
While geographically close, their "rivalry" is limited to a few regular-season and preseason games every year. The two teams play in opposite leagues, and have never met in a World Series. Tensions between the Angels and the Dodgers, and their fans, rarely run high.
But something was at stake for both teams Wednesday. For the Angels, who are clinging to their slim hopes of making the 2025 postseason as a Wild Card team, the game offered the chance to make a statement against the other team in their media market.
For the Dodgers, a loss could — and did — drop them to second place in the National League West for the first time since April. Any bad blood between the Dodgers and Angels will be on hold until next year.
The bad blood in the stands is in the hands of the law.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.