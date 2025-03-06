Retired Angels All-Star Outfielder Wants to Become MLB Manager
Days after former Los Angeles Angels legend Albert Pujols told reporters about his desire to become a Major League Baseball manager, another retired Angels All-Star said it's something he would like to pursue, as well.
Torii Hunter, a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian, arrived at Angels camp as an instructor on Wednesday and met with reporters.
“I definitely would be interested in doing that,” Hunter said. “I saw Albert Pujols is [managing] the Dominican [team] in 2026 [in the World Baseball Classic], and that's the start of something that you try to get that exercise to see if you really want to do it.
"I did the Futures Game in [2018] and man, it was like the best feeling in the world to do that. Pete Alonso, I had all these young guys that were there, and you see them in the big leagues now, you're like, ‘Wow.’ That was a great experience for me to coach that Futures Game and I think that kind of got the juices flowing.”
More news: Angels Legend Wants to Become MLB Manager As Soon As Possible
In addition to being a legendary baseball player, Hunter has become a successful businessman and he's content with what he's doing.
“If it's there, it's there,” Hunter said. “Right now, I'm enjoying what I do now and that's building a brand, building teams right now. It's outside of baseball, but I really enjoy it, to be honest with you. I'm serious. But the game of baseball is something that I do. It's like riding a bike. You don't ride it for a while, you jump on and you still can ride that bike. I can't play anymore but I still love and enjoy the game.”
More news: Former Angels GM Hired By NL Contender in Prominent Role
It's no fluke that Hunter has become so successful off the field. Angels manager Ron Washington thinks Hunter's leadership qualities will make a great manager one day.
“He's a people's person, and that's the key right there,” Washington said. “He has a wealth of knowledge about the game, and he's able to portray that knowledge and wisdom into people. He does it every time he comes here. He's got businesses that are striving, and it's the same. I'm very happy to have him here. I just wish we could have him here a lot more, but he has other things he's doing. But I think he’d give those things up if he had an opportunity.”
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.