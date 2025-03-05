Angels Legend Wants to Become MLB Manager As Soon As Possible
Albert Pujols knew he wanted to get into coaching after his playing days were behind him, and with two championships on his resumé, the Los Angeles Angels legend is ready to take the next step in his career.
After being named the manager for the Dominican team in the World Baseball Classic next year, Pujols is eyeing managing in Major League Baseball.
“I’ve always held on to that desire, and if the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I’ve always said it openly, I want to have the opportunity to be a manager here in the big leagues,” Pujols said. “I think being in Winter League this year, it just gave me the experience that I needed and to learn. And I think it prepared me for the big jump to manage in the big leagues.”
Pujols is current in Tempe for a six-day stint as a guest instructor.
“Time will tell,” he added. “Whenever the opportunity comes, if there is some team knocking this year or next year, I mean, why not? I think right now I have a job, which is focusing on the World Baseball Classic, but if there’s any ball club knocking on the door, I’d be open to hear that.”
Current Halos skipper Ron Washington thinks it is only a matter of time before Pujols gets his first manager gig in the big leagues.
“Albert was a student of the game,” Washington said. “His days in St. Louis proved that. Always in the right place. Always doing the right thing. Always came up with the big hit. Always was the cheerleader for the team. That’s why he has that pedigree. And it won’t be long before he has a managing job, that’s for sure.”
Pujols plans to spend a few days with the major leaguers before working with the minor leaguers. He also spends time at the Angels’ player development complex in the Dominican Republic during the season.
This is all part of his role under the $1 million-per-year personal services contract included in the 10-year, $240 million deal he signed in 2011.
Once Pujols leaves Tempe, his focus will turn to preparing for the WBC.
“It’s another door for me and it's an honor,” said Pujols, who played in the Classic in 2006. “I feel really proud to be able not just to be able to represent my country as a player when I did it, but now to be able to lead a great group of guys.”
