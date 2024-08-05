Johnny Cueto Posts He’s En Route to New York, Where the Angels Are Playing
Johnny Cueto is en route to New York and the Los Angeles Angels happen to be playing the New York Yankees in a three-game series beginning Tuesday.
It's unclear whether he is going to pitch or not, as the club has not confirmed anything. Since Cueto would not need to be added to the Angels' active roster Monday, official confirmation might have to wait.
The Angels have already listed their starters for the three-game series against the Yankees: Davis Daniel (Tuesday), Carson Fulmer (Wednesday) and Tyler Anderson (Thursday). Cueto could be biding his time on the taxi squad in case of an injury, or could be slated to replace one of the three listed starters.
The veteran right-hander took another shot at pitching in the majors when he opted out of his minor league deal with the Texas Rangers on July 2 and signed a new contract with the Angels on July 20.
After the Rangers refused to call up Cueto earlier this season, he exercised his opt-out clause and entered free agency.
He was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake and has made two starts with the Bees. His earned run average of 4.91 is deceiving because he is 2-0 and has allowed seven runs (six earned) on 13 hits including three home runs. He struck out seven and walked one.
While with the Rangers organization, he pitched two months for their Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock. He struck out 30 hitters in 38 innings while finishing with a 5.92 ERA.
Cueto hasn't pitched in big leagues since 2023 with the Miami Marlins when he went 1-4 with a 6.02 ERA across 13 appearances and 10 starts.
He spent the offseason playing with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League before signing with the Rangers.
Cueto made a name for himself pitching for the Cincinnati Reds where he was a regular in the starting rotation from 2008-2014. He posted a sub-.3.00 ERA over four straight seasons and finished among the top vote-getters for the National League Cy Young twice.
The Reds traded Cueto to the Kansas City Royals halfway through the 2014 season, where the right-hander helped them win their first World Series since 1985.
After winning a title in the Midwest, Cueto packed his bags for San Francisco when he inked a massive free agency deal with the Giants. His first season in the Bay Area was impressive but the rest of his tenure there was marred by injuries.
During the 2016 season, he was 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts. He also pitched five complete games and two shutouts that season which was the only year he eclipsed 150 innings with the National League West contenders.
Cueto bounced back with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 before heading south to Miami.
At 38-years-old, the Angels are getting a former All-Star and veteran arm but not much else. At this point, he is a depth option who can fill in for injured starters as the Angels try to salvage what is left of their rebuilding season.