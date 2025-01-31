Mike Trout Expected to Mostly Be Center Fielder For Angels in 2025
There has been some debate as to whether Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will make a position switch in 2025. However, the latest update indicates Trout will likely play where he's most comfortable: Center field.
Trout sparked a buzz when he mentioned he would be open to transitioning to being the Halos' designated hitter next season. But The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reports the position change could be counterproductive.
"There is concern that if he’s a full-time DH, he’d take even more swings in the cage, which could be more of an injury risk than playing the outfield," Fletcher wrote. "And since the Angels didn’t acquire anyone who could be an everyday center fielder, it still looks like Trout will get most of his time in center."
Trout has struggled to stay healthy for the majority of the last four seasons. The Halos star has played in just 266 of 648 games since 2021, meaning he's played less than half of each season.
However, Angels manager Ron Washington recently gave an encouraging update regarding Trout, who was plagued by injury last season.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network at the Winter Meetings. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
Trout said he would be open to moving to a corner outfielder spot or designated hitter, but Washington said back in December the organization hadn't yet discussed a position switch with the star.
"We haven't discussed that yet," Washington said of Trout's position switch. "Really busy trying to see what our team is going to look like and trying to put it together before spring training. And then if we get into spring training, and there's things that need to be done, we'll do them then. But we certainly haven't sit down and had that discussion."
While the Angels have been aggressive this offseason, much of their success next season depends on Trout staying healthy. The Halos could also use reinforcements for the pitching staff and another power bat in the lineup.
