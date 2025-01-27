Former Angels Catcher Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Los Angeles Angels catcher Chris Okey agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal.
Okey received a non-roster invitation to big league camp.
The backstop spent the 2024 season in the Dodgers organization, appearing in 45 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City slashing .236/.283/.327 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 13 RBIs.
Okey, 30, has played in nine major league games. He appeared in seven games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and made two appearances with the Angels two seasons prior.
While with the Angels, he had two at-bats and struck out both times. Overall, he has 14 at-bats in the big league with two hits and seven strikeouts.
Will Smith, Austin Barnes, and Hunter Feduccia currently occupy spots on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. Top prospect Dalton Rushing, who also earned an invite to big league camp, is expected to begin the season in Oklahoma City, with Okey likely serving as his backup at the Triple-A level. Feduccia, who has two remaining option years, is also projected to stay in Triple-A as long as Smith and Barnes remain healthy.
More news: Angels Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers $26M Outfielder in Free Agency
Okey has been a minor league veteran for most of his career. It took him six years to reach the big league with the Reds in 2022. He made his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals and entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. He didn't record an at-bat that day.
"If I had the mic, I would drop it," Louisville manager Pat Kelly said in the locker room following batting practice, "because Okey, you're going to the big leagues."
"Having finally received that call was a very special moment and I'm very excited to be here," Okey told the Reds' TV broadcast crew Friday at Busch Stadium. "Finally getting this moment is truly special."
Okey played for Clemson from 2014 to 2016, posting a .301 batting average with 31 home runs and 172 RBIs over 186 games, including 143 consecutive starts. During his junior year, he hit .339 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, and 74 RBIs in 64 games.
A two-time semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, given annually to the nation’s top catcher and named after the legendary Reds player, Okey was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the MLB Draft.
More news: Angels Have 2 of MLB's Top Prospects, Per Baseball America