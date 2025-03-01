Mike Trout Reveals Whether or Not He'd Go to White House if Angels Won World Series
The Los Angeles Angels haven't been to the postseason in 14 years but Mike Trout is already being asked hypothetical questions before the 2025 season even begins.
In the United States, it's a tradition for championship-winning teams from Major League Baseball, along with the other professional leagues and the NCAA, to visit the White House.
During a recent interview with The Sports Lodge's Roger Lodge, Angels superstar Mike Trout was asked if he would visit President Trump and the White House if he was invited.
Trout gave a simple, one-word answer.
"Yeah," Trout told Lodge.
The conversation isn't random. It was brought up because reports came out that the Philadelphia Eagles might decline a White House invitation. The Eagles are Trout's favorite NFL team and he was spotted at home games throughout the season.
However, on Feb. 24, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles would, in fact, accept if invited.
"They will be [invited], we haven't yet, but we will be,” Trump told reporters.
“I thought it was a great performance by them and absolutely they'll be extended an invitation. Would you do that right away by the way? We'll do it right away, we're going to do it sometime today. They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them."
The three-time American League MVP is currently transitioning to right field after spending his entire big league career in center. The move will hopefully keep Trout on the field and healthy throughout the entire season.
Trout appeared in only 29 games last season before undergoing surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
In 2021, he was limited to 36 games due to a strained right calf. The following season, he missed time between July 12 and Aug. 19 with an upper back and ribcage injury. On July 3, 2023, Trout broke the hamate bone in his left hand on a foul ball, playing just one game the rest of the season.
Trout has only played in one Cactus League game in right so far but he did hit his first home run while he was the designated hitter.
"It felt good," Trout said. "Just having some good at-bats, seeing pitches and got a good result."
Trout is expected to play right field again sometime in the next few days.
