Mike Trout, Yoan Moncada Out of Angels Lineup vs Guardians Sunday
Two notable faces will be missing from the Los Angeles Angels lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. Mike Trout and Yoan Moncada are not featured in the Angels lineup.
Trout has a day off as that was the trainers' plan for the three-time MVP, according to manager Ron Washington. Moncada is coming back from injury and left Saturday's 7-5 win early because of knee soreness.
In their place, the Angels have Jorge Soler as the team's designated hitter and utility man Luis Rengifo will play at the hot corner. Scott Kingery got the start at second base.
Trout was activated off the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener. The 11-time All-Star had been sidelined since May 1 with a bone bruise in his left knee.
While he couldn't run the bases at 100 percent, the Angels superstar insisted he could return to the lineup over the weekend. And so, Trout will likely remain the team's designated hitter for a few more days before returning to the outfield.
The Angels signed Moncada to a one-year deal last offseason as the injury woes of Anthony Rendon propelled the team to look at the free agent market for their next third baseman. Moncada seemingly cemented the starting spot at the hot corner, but the question remained whether he could stay healthy.
Thus far, Moncada has played in 29 of the Angels' 57 games this season. While he hasn't been a consistent face in the lineup because of injuries, Moncada has been quite productive hitting .240 and posting the highest OPS of his career (.850).
The hope is that Moncada's knee soreness doesn't keep him out of the lineup much longer as the Halos look to turn things around in 2025.
