One Blockbuster Signing the Angels Must Make Before 2025 Season Starts
The Los Angeles Angels have had an exciting offseason so far.
It was a busy first month of the offseason, as the Angels made a handful of moves, but since, there's been a lot of waiting.
That first move saw the Angels acquire outfielder Jorge Soler, a former World Series MVP and two-time champion. They also signed pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks as well as veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Kevin Newman
Wednesday morning, the Halos made another move with big league implications, but not yet affecting their roster in signing former All Star infielder Tim Anderson to a minor league deal.
The 31-year-old appears to still have a lot of gas left in the tank after being only two years removed from his last All Star appearance.
Despite the moves, the Halos still appear to be a piece or two away from being legitimate contenders after a 63-99 season. Mike Trout will be back from an injury riddled year and is predicted to be a major offensive boost, but the Halos are still short of a little star power. Here are two options for the Halos to cstill complete a successful offseason.
Jack Flaherty: Flaherty can be a productive pitcher on any MLB team. At just 29 years old, the right-hander can do a lot for the Angels.
Having spent his 2024 campaign on the Detroit Tigers as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers by way of the trade deadline, Flaherty finished the year with a record of 13-7 and an overall ERA of 3.17. He also helped the Dodgers earn their franchise's eighth World Series title in October.
His 194 strikeouts in 2024 compared to just 38 walks would greatly improve the Angels rotation. With Robert Stephenson expected to return the bullpen in 2025, in addition to adding Kikuchi and Hendricks to an already solid pitching staff, Flaherty would be the cherry on top.
Pete Alonso: This is the time to make the move for another home run hitter. Alonso mashed 34 home runs in 2024, hitting .240/.329./.459 while appearing in all 162 games.
The four-time All Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion would be an immediate difference maker to an offense that has already added a few new pieces, and a beautiful complement to a team expecting the return of Trout.
Both Flaherty and Alonso would turn the Angels into true contenders. One of them would put them right in the conversation.
