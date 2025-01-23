Angels Predicted to Trade $105M Infielder to Yankees in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have had an interesting offseason.
The Angels jumped into the offseason just hours after the final out of the 2024 World Series was recorded, and didn't stop for the month month. After the loud and early moves, though, the Angels front office has been quiet as of late.
The Angels had a subpar 63-99 record in 2024, but the injury bug hampered their roster throughout the year. With Mike Trout predicted to have a bounce back season, this offseason can be better spent getting additional pieces to put around the multi-time MVP.
As the pitching rotation looks greatly improved with the blockbuster signing of Yusei Kikuchi and the addition of veteran Kyle Hendricks, one trade proposal from Newsweek's Drew VonScio would clear some roster space while bringing in top prospects to help both sides of the ball.
New York Yankees acquire: INF Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels acquire: LHP Brock Selvidge (Yankees No. 7 prospect), INF Jorbit Vivas (Yankees No. 17 prospect), RHP Yoendrys Gómez (Yankees No. 20 prospect)
VonScio says the Yankees are in dire need of an infielder, and after Rengifo's season ended for the Angels in early August, it might be time to part ways with the 27-year-old.
Rengifo played only 78 games for the Angels, but had an impressive offensive outpour, hitting .300/.347/.417 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. His 24 stolen bases in such a short time were by far the most of his career, as the Venezuelan never stole more than six before the 2024 campaign.
Although Rengifo would be hard to part ways with, the return could set the Angels up for success for years to come.
The prospects, Selvidge, Vivas, and Gomez are all in the top 20 in New York's system.
Selvidge, the Yankees No. 7 prospect, went 7-6 last season with a 4.25 ERA in 84.2 innings pitched. Gomez, the Yankees No. 20 prospect, went 3-5 last season with a 3.67 ERA in Triple-A.
As for replacing a Rengifo-sized hold in the infield, the Yankees No. 17 ranked prospect Jorbit Vivas could be the guy. Moving from Single-A to High-A to Triple-A play by seasons end, Vivas hit .225 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs in his 101 games in 2024.
