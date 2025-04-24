MLB Makes Big Change to Mike Trout's Recent Home Run for Angels
The ball had spectators looking backwards as it sailed over the fence at Angel Stadium. Right away, Mike Trout's first of two home runs Saturday against San Francisco Giants pitcher Landon Roupp looked a lot longer than the initially announced distance of 435 feet would suggest.
Turns out, it was.
A couple days later, as sometimes happens, MLB corrected the record.
Statcast updated its projection for the home run to a distance of 484 feet. That made it Trout's third-longest homer tracked under Statcast since its inception (2015).
Trout's seventh home run of the 2025 season showed he still has plenty left in the tank at age 33 — and he's using it to his full advantage, at least when it comes to power.
Trout's two longest home runs both came against the Oakland Athletics.
On Oct. 5, 2022, he blasted a Norge Ruiz fastball 490 feet over the center-field fence at the Oakland Coliseum. The home run came on the final day of the 2022 regular season and marked the longest homer hit by an Angel in the Statcast era.
On Sept. 5, 2019, Trout took A's left-hander Brett Anderson deep to the tune of a 486-foot home run to center field in Oakland.
Trout's home run against Roupp was not merely the longest he's ever hit a baseball at Angel Stadium, it's the longest he's ever hit outside of Oakland. Considering Oakland no longer has a major league team, it's also Trout's longest home run in an active major league ballpark.
Trout has eight home runs this season despite his uncharacteristic .169 batting average through 23 games.
After moving to right field to begin the 2025 season, Trout was hoping to stay healthier than he's been the last five seasons. So far, so good. After Thursday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Trout will need only to play six more games this season to exceed his total from last year.
Although Trout's batting average suggests he needs a day off, his power output does not. Overall, Trout has a .276 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage this season. His .745 OPS (110 OPS+) is more than adequate enough to support an everyday spot in the Angels' lineup, even though it represents a steep dropoff from Trout's peak.
In 15 seasons, all in Anaheim, Trout owns a career .297 batting average, .409 on-base percentage and .579 slugging percentage. Although he has 386 home runs to his name, Trout has somehow never led his league in homers.
Although he's got a long ways to go to do that in 2025, Trout at least can claim to have done something unique in 2025. Trout's 484-foot home run is the longest by any batter this year.
