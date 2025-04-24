After some initial uncertainty about the distance on this home run, Statcast's latest update projects that this Mike Trout homer traveled 484 feet.



It's his third-longest HR tracked under Statcast (since 2015):



1. 490 feet: 10/5/2022

2. 486 feet: 9/5/19

3. 484 feet: 4/19/25 https://t.co/CXlF5B0Vv2