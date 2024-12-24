Patrick Sandoval Situation is a Bad Look for the Angels
The Boston Red Sox are looking ahead to making the postseason in 2025 while the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to be in contention. That's what the signing of Patrick Sandoval says between the lines.
Sandoval, who isn't expected to pitch until after the All-Star Break, agreed to a two-year, $18.25 million deal with the AL East club.
The left-hander's contract is thought to be the largest guarantee ever given to a non-tendered player, though no official records confirm this, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 28-year-old was projected to earn $5.9 million in arbitration for 2025, according to MLB Trade Rumors. However, with his recovery from Tommy John surgery expected to sideline him until the second half of the season, his arbitration raise in 2026 likely would have been modest.
According to The Athletic, the Angels attempted to trade Patrick Sandoval before the non-tender deadline. However, the industry seemed to call their bluff, challenging them to extend him a contract — something the Angels ultimately chose not to do.
"Perhaps Angels owner Arte Moreno didn’t want to pay a player who was hurt, something he has done regularly with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon at higher salaries," Rosenthal wrote. "Perhaps Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian are hellbent on winning this upcoming season and wanted to use the $6 million for other pursuits."
Sandoval served as the No. 2 starter in the Angels rotation from 2021 to 2023. He entered the 2024 season as the No. 1 and the team was devastated when he went down with an elbow injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 21.
Sandoval recorded a 3.53 ERA with 373 strikeouts across 380.1 innings during his time with the Angels. However, his performance declined over his final seasons with the team. His ERA rose from 2.91 in 2022 to 4.11 in 2023 and then to 5.08 over 79.2 innings in 2024 before undergoing elbow surgery.
Sandoval is just one more addition to the Red Sox rotation that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been tasked with rebuilding. Perhaps, he sees something in Sandoval that Moreno doesn't? Only time will tell as the lefty continues rehab and debuts in the second half. Even if he doesn't, though, he's on a solid contract for 2025 — and he could've been on an even cheaper one to stay in Anaheim.