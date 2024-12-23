Angels Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings All-Star Infielder to LA
The Los Angeles Angels have been searching for an answer to their second base vacancy this winter and might have to fall back on a trade proposal instead of free agency.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a swap with the Tampa Bay Rays which would bring second baseman Brandon Lowe to the West Coast.
"The Trade: Tampa Bay sends 2B Brandon Lowe to the Angels; Angels send RHP Barrett Kent and 3B Cole Fontenelle to Tampa Bay."
More news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Padres Poaching Dodgers $74 Million Target
However, it's hard to imagine Tampa Bay trading Lowe after picking up his option for the 2025 season.
“We are appreciative of all of Brandon’s achievements on and off the field during his time with the Rays,” president of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement announcing the move. “Since debuting in 2018, his productivity at second base has been among the league’s best, and we look forward to his continued success with us next season.”
The 30-year-old has dealt with injuries over the past three seasons but showed signs of returning to form this year. In 107 games, he hit .244/.311/.473, leading the team with 21 home runs while adding 19 doubles and 58 RBIs. His performance earned him the title of team MVP from the local chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
More news: Dodgers Targeting Padres Star in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Lowe has been a mainstay for the Rays since signing a six-year extension on March 20, 2019. His 2026 club option is for $11.5 million, with a $500,000 buyout.
Fontenelle began his first full season at Double-A, but it was cut short after only 22 games due to a slide into second base that caused a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula. This fall, he’s focused on regaining form. With switch-hitting ability, some power, and a solid chance to remain at third base, he continues to show promise.
Kent is the Angels' 11th-ranked prospect and spent the entire 2024 season with Single-A Inland Empire. He finished the year 2-14 with an earned run average of 6.21. He has the ability to garner strikeouts as he had 125 across 113 innings of work.