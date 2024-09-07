Ron Washington Commends Angels Bullpen For Shutting Down Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers marks an exciting moment for the Halos and their newest pitcher, Sam Aldegheri.
The first major league pitcher born and raised in Italy, has recorded the first win of his career, something he has been looking forward to since he was a kid.
“For sure it was something that I was looking to accomplish today, and I did it,” Aldegheri said, per Stefan Stevenson of The Orange County Register. “So, it feels really great.”
With this win, Aldegheri is now the third Italian-born pitcher to win a game in MLB. The last time this happened was in 1949 by Marino Peretti of the Chicago White Sox.
Aldegheri began the season playing Class-A ball with the Philadelphia Phillies' organization but was acquired by the Angels at the trade deadline.
While he lost his first game against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven runs (two earned) in five innings. Still, manager Ron Washington is happy with the addition and his performance.
“He kept a good-swinging team off-balance over there,” Washington said. He then compared Aldegheri to Rangers' pitcher Cody Bradford.
“It’s similar. Only thing is, the [Bradford] last night has a little bit more maturity and a little bit more time in the big leagues. But this kid has an idea of how to pitch, and he showed that tonight.”
“It’s about location and changing speeds," Washington continued. "You want to keep a hitter off-balance,” he said. “Last night, Bradford did it to us, and tonight, Aldegheri did it to them. Neither one of them can break a window pane, but they know how to pitch, and sometimes in this game, all you have to do is pitch.”
While Aldegheri proved to be impressive in his first win, the Angel's bullpen also came out strong to end the game.
Hunter Strickland, Brock Burke, and José Quijada combined to throw three scoreless innings, only allowing one hit and one walk.
“Strickland came in and threw well, Burke came in and threw well, and then Q came in and threw well,” Washington said. “And we needed everything they gave us.”
While the Angels aren't going to make the postseason this year, this marks a strong beginning for the future. After a disappointing 2024, it looks like Los Angeles has the foundation to genuinely build into a stronger team for 2025.
