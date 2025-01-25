Slugger Pete Alonso Meets With Angels in Massive Free Agency Development: Report
The Los Angeles Angels were linked to Pete Alonso for several weeks now, but the organization reportedly met with the free agent first baseman on Thursday, per New York Mets insider Pat Ragazzo.
More news: Former Angels All-Star Engaged in Talks With NL Central Team
The meeting could signify the Halos are serious in their quest to sign a big name free agent this offseason. There are other teams in pursuit of Alonso, namely the Toronto Blue Jays as Ragazzo reported.
While many speculated the Angels being linked to Alonso was simply his agent Scott Boras trying to drum up interest, the organization receiving a meeting with the 50-homer slugger is interesting—if the report is accurate, of course.
However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal alluded to the Angels still trying to make a splash in free agency, but he didn't specify which players the team was pursuing.
“I believe they are in play for a number of free agents right now, and it’s just a matter of where the market goes and who might want to play for them," Rosenthal said Thursday on Foul Territory.
“I would expect that they’re gonna pick off some players in the weeks ahead," Rosenthal added. "I wouldn’t say guarantee it, but I’d expect it.”
There have been contrasting opinions about the Angels signing Alonso. While he brings an element of star power to a struggling lineup, there is concern as to whether he would be a good fit for a team that prides itself on its young core, which includes first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
“Obviously, we're not happy with the record,” Minasian said earlier this year. “But for me at least, it’s the ability to let the young guys play. We have to develop players to go where we want to go. There are some young players here we’re excited about. I have to remind myself it’s the first full year in the big leagues for a lot of these guys.”
Regardless of the questions surrounding his position, there is no doubt Alonso would accompany Jorge Soler and Mike Trout as the Angels' power hitters in the lineup if he were to join the team.
Although the logistics still need to be resolved, signing a star like Alonso could be franchise-altering. It would show the fans ownership is serious about improving the team's record and reputation in the league. The arrival of Alonso would also increase the team's chances of bouncing back in 2025.
Overall, signing Alonso would be huge for a fanbase that has endured nine consecutive losing seasons from the Angels.
More news: Patrick Sandoval Says Teams Lined Up to Talk to Him After Angels Non-Tender