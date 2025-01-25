Former Angels All-Star Engaged in Talks With NL Central Team
Former Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez is the best reliever available on the free agent market, and now he is reportedly in discussions with a National League Central suitor.
The Cincinnati Reds are engaged in talks with Estevez, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
Per Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer, a source close to Estevez said there's "nothing serious" between the Reds and Estevez.
Clark also mentioned that more teams have reached out to the right-hander now that other relievers are off the board.
Estevez, an American League All-Star in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels, recorded 57 saves across the past two seasons while playing for the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.
Los Angeles dealt Estevez to Philadelphia at the trade deadline in exchange for minor leaguers George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri.
After the season ended, Estevez entered free agency. He earned $6,750,000 during the 2024 season.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported about the Reds' initial interest in Estevez on Jan. 9.
"The relief market has been slow, with several top guys still available, including Carlos Estevez (the Jays and Reds are among interested teams), Kirby Yates and Jeff Hoffman (though Hoffman is considering starting options, too)," Heyman wrote. "Kenley Jansen, Andrew Kittredge, Jose Leclerc and A.J. Minter are among another 40 relievers who should get MLB contracts."
Estevez relies on three pitches, including a fastball that averages just under 97 mph and a changeup that limited opponents to a .190 slugging percentage in 2024. He would be a solid addition to any bullpen.
However, Cincinnati’s bullpen performed reasonably well in 2024, ranking 18th in ERA despite the challenges of pitching at Great American Ball Park. Reds relievers also posted an impressive 24.3 percent strikeout rate, placing ninth overall.
However, they traded one of their top strikeout pitchers, Fernando Cruz, to the Yankees in exchange for backup catcher Jose Trevino.
A full season from breakout candidate Tony Santillan could provide a significant boost ahead of closer Alexis Díaz. The Reds will also have veterans Emilio Pagán and Brent Suter returning, along with left-hander Sam Moll. But, adding Estevez would immediately improve the bullpen's depth.
Across his eight-year MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, Angels, and Phillies, the right-hander has compiled a 4.21 ERA over 438 appearances and tallied 82 saves.