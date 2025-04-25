Son of Former Angels Star Drawing Positive Reviews Ahead of 2025 MLB Draft
Longtime Angels fans might remember Reggie Willits as a rangy outfielder who used his speed equally well as a baserunner and a defender.
In a six-year major league career (2006-11), all with the Angels, Willits reached base at a .356 clip, and went 40-for-57 on stolen bases in an era when pitchers were not limited by how often they could throw to an occupied base.
Although Willits only spent one season (2007) as a starter in Anaheim, he finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting and stole a base in the Angels' AL Division Series loss to the Boston Red Sox that October.
Flash forward to 2025, and Willits' name is making headlines again. His son, Eli, is emerging as one of the top high school talents eligible for the upcoming MLB draft.
Eli Willits is a shortstop at Fort Cobb Broxton (Okla.) High School. Like his father, he's a switch hitter, but Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported that Willits is "much better left-handed."
McDaniel provided a thorough scouting report on the second-generation star in his latest column:
Willits is a switch-hitter who is much better left-handed, but his right-handed swing is good enough to continue with for now. His frame and swing remind me of Jackson Merrill a bit, though Willits is 6-foot or 6-foot-1 and Merrill is 6-foot-3, so his power potential isn't at the same level. Willits' approach is focused on hitting liners and fly balls to the middle of the field, but he shows enough aptitude at pulling/lifting the ball to tap into his fringe-to-average raw power in games. There is a world where he grows into 20-homer power, but I'd expect more like 15 with lots of doubles and triples.- Kiley McDaniel, ESPN
Willits doesn't always show off his arm, but there is plus arm strength in there, and he's sure-handed with solid range at shortstop to where he may end up being above average defensively.
Basically, Willits is above average at almost everything, with power potential maybe a notch below that.
Because Willits is young for his class — he doesn't turn 18 until December — McDaniel suggested his draft stock could be high relative to his performance as a high school senior.
Eli Willits would not be the only son of an Angel from his father's era to reach the big leagues.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently signed a $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him the chance to rival his namesake father's Hall of Fame career if he is able to stay healthy for all 14 years of his new contract.
Eli Willits has a verbal commitment to play at the University of Oklahoma, which is itself a long ways away from a major league diamond. But a high draft placement in July could alter his trajectory, and put him on the fast track to the big leagues.
For what it's worth, the Angels hold the second overall pick in this year's draft.
