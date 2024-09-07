Two Angels Outfielders Land on IL, Former Undrafted Free Agent Gets First MLB Promotion
The Los Angeles Angels have placed outfielders Kevin Pillar and Jo Adell on the 10-day injured list. Pillar is dealing with a left thumb sprain while Adell has a left oblique strain, via Angels PR.
Pillar, who is 'likely' to retire after the 2024 season, has spent the majority of the season with the Angels after signing with the team at the end of April following the injury to center fielder Mike Trout. He began the season with the Chicago White Sox but became a free agent after he was designated by assignment.
With the Angels, Pillar has slashed .251/.299/.396 with 59 hits, 33 runs, six home runs, and 40 RBIs across 76 games. Pillar has been a consistent staple for the Angels during much of the season, and was even a top candidate to be traded at the July 30 deadline. He has struggled lately, hitting just .167 in August, but has still been one of the team's better additions this year.
Adell also lands on IL in the middle of a breakout season. Coming into the season, there was pressure on Adell to perform or he might not have many chances left with the Angels. Adell has delivered. This season he has slashed .207/.280/.402 and career-highs with 84 hits, 54 runs, 20 home runs, and 62 RBIs over 130 games, enough to please Angels manager Ron Washington.
With Pillar and Adell on the IL, the Angels have called up outfielders Bryce Teodosio and Jordyn Adams. Teodosio, who went undrafted out of Clemson, will make his MLB debut. He has spent the entire season to this point in Triple-A, slashing .276/.339/.418 with 113 hits, 63 runs, five home runs, and 51 RBIs across 114 games. Teodosio made the move up to Triple-A this year after spending the last two seasons in Double-A and is now headed to the big leagues.
Adams, who made his debut in Aug. 2023, returns to the Angels for the first time this season. Adams appeared in 17 games for the Angels a season ago, hitting .128 with five hits, one run, and one RBI. He has spent all of this season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he has hit .261/.333/.386 with 10 home runs and 58 RBIs over 123 games.