What Could Angels Get for Tyler Anderson in Trade? Former GM Takes Guess
This summer, the American League has three definite sellers — the Chicago White Sox, the Oakland A’s, and the Los Angeles Angels. Because of that, their asking prices could be sky-high.
Jim Bowden, a national writer for The Athletic, was formerly the general manager for the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals for 16 years. On Monday, he unveiled his thoughts about the upcoming trade deadline and included Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.
The proposed trade is to Anderson to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Dylan Carlson and right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo. Here is what Bowden said about the trade:
"In return, the Angels would receive Carlson, a 25-year-old who has never lived up to his promise, but a change of scenery might help him as it did for former Cardinals outfielders such as Adolis García and Randy Arozarena. Carlson is batting under .200 with a .509 OPS but the Angels would control him through 2026. They’d also land Graceffo, 24, who profiles as a solid mid-rotation starter."
At this point, the Angels could use some steady outfield help with Mike Trout on the injured list without a timetable for his return. Carlson has parts of five big league seasons to his name. His best season was in 2021 when he batted .266 in 149 games with 31 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, and 65 RBIs. His performance has steadily dropped every year since.
Anderson has been solid for the Angels this season, which has all signs pointing to his future not being in Anaheim and helping another team reach the postseason down the stretch.