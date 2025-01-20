What's Next for Angels After Losing Anthony Santander Sweepstakes?
The Los Angeles Angels appeared to be very serious in their quest to emerge as contenders in 2025. The organization was one of the most active teams at the start of the offseason.
The Angels signed veteran left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million contract. Right-hander Kyle Kendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, too.
The Halos also added veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who will help develop Logan O'Hoppe. The Angels also added infielder Kevin Newman, on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with an option for 2026.
Additionally, the Angels traded for power hitter Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and utility man Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies.
Since the Winter Meetings, though, the Angels have been unsettlingly quiet. While there have been many additions to the roster, it's not enough. The Halos must have more talent on the roster if they want to contend in 2025.
The latest news surrounding the Angels is their failed pursuit of Anthony Santander, who was waiting on a team to offer a fifth year on a contract. The Toronto Blue Jays didn't sign the outfielder before experiencing their fair share of failure either.
Toronto recently lost out on Roki Sasaki. The Jays made a trade to acquire more international bonus pool money and in turn also took on the majority of Myles Straw's salary. Then, they were told the Japanese phenom would be going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which left them with no Sasaki and a bad trade.
The Angels and Blue Jays were both reportedly frontrunners for Santander, but Toronto finally got their guy. Now, it's time for the Halos to pivot and add more talent elsewhere.
Beyond the infield, the Angels need another starting pitcher and a reliever in the bullpen. The team was also reportedly looking for another power bat. That gives the team three options to sign a big name free agent or make a trade for one.
The Angels have been linked to starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. He certainly fits the profile of the type of player general manager Perry Minasian wants on the team.
Flaherty is a hometown talent who embraces the west coast. Although he can't return to the Dodgers, he can stay in Los Angeles and join the Halos.
Another player the Halos can go after is Pete Alonso. He's unlikely to return to the incumbent New York Mets and it remains to be seen if the Blue Jays pay up for Alonso after adding Santander.
The Angels can swoop in and land the power-hitter on a team-friendly contract.
It is absolutely imperative the Angels sign a big name free agent this offseason if the organization wants to be taken seriously as a potential contender in 2025.
