What's the Point of the Angels' Lost 2024 Season?
It might be too little, too late for the Los Angeles Angels but manager Ron Washington is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to finish the season strong.
Before Tuesday's game in Detroit, Washington used a tactic he hasn't deployed since April, holding a 90-minute team meeting.
They turned around and lost 6-2.
After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, losing five in a row and 13 of their last 16, something needed to be done. However, the Angels lost again Wednesday, their seventh in a row and 15th in their last 18 games.
Entering Thursday's game against the Tigers, the Angels are 54-79 and in last place in the American League West. They are 16.5 games out of first place and have 30 games remaining on the schedule.
It's almost impossible for the Angels to finish with a winning record in 2024. Their. streak of losing seasons is almost certain to reach seven. However, the Angels can't wave a white flag. They still have baseball to play and the only option for the team is to go out and play.
What's the point for the players left to play out the string?
“What else are you going to do? Mail it in and just take hits for five weeks?” catcher Logan O’Hoppe told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “That’s not an option for any of us. The approach going forward is just making the most of what you have left, because I know we all miss it at some point in the offseason.”
“We can’t let what happened in Toronto affect what we have to do from today forward,” manager Ron Washington added. “That’s what that was all about.”
Several players spoke up in what Washington described as a "come to Jesus meeting.”
“It went extremely well,” Washington said. “It wasn’t a chewing-out meeting. It was a come to Jesus meeting, and it went well. Everybody had something to say. Everybody spoke. I was pleased with it. …
“Quite a few spoke up. It was great. It was nice for them to get up in front of people and recognize that they can share their feelings.”
Despite the team losing more games than they are winning, O'Hoppe said the team has grown closer.
“We love coming out with each other, and we’re grinding it out,” O’Hoppe said. “Meetings like that bring us really close. There was no negative take out of it. It was all productive.”