Why Angels Pitcher Sam Aldegheri 'Likes to Be Exploited'
When Sam Aldegheri made his major league debut two weeks ago, he experienced the typical nerves any 22-year-old would feel upon realizing a lifelong dream.
He also carried the pride of an entire European country on his shoulders.
“I was making history,” said Aldegheri, the first player born and raised in Italy to pitch in the major leagues. “My family was coming from Italy. It was a lot on my shoulders.”
“What I’m doing is not just for myself and my family,” he added. “It’s for my country and the kids that watch me. I hope something is going to change in Italy. Baseball is going to grow a little more. That’s something that I always care about.
“Since I was a kid I said if I’m going to make it, I’m going to make my country proud. Create more fans and more people playing baseball.”
Aldegheri doesn't mind the extra attention and added pressure. He has been working with Marco Landi, head of marketing and communications for the Federation of Italian Baseball and Softball, over the past two weeks to share his story with Italian media. Landi's goal is to use Aldegheri’s journey to boost baseball's popularity in a country where soccer dominates.
“I believe that we can, if I can use this expression, exploit this situation a bit,” Landi said. “And Sam likes to be exploited. He’s very available.”
Aldegheri has been giving interviews with media outlets across Italy and is already set to tour the country for public appearances and youth camps after the season.
Despite describing himself as "kind of shy," Landi believes he’s an ideal ambassador for the sport.
"Samuel is great with the microphone," Landi said.
Aldegheri wrapped up his third big league start with the Angels on Friday night giving up four runs in two-plus innings.
The Italian struggled finding the strike zone. Aldegheri threw 26 balls out of his 53 pitches, resulting in five walks. He also allowed six hits, including a two-run homer by Alex Bregman. Two of the six outs he recorded came off balls hit with exit velocities over 100 mph.
“I was not able to find the zone,” Aldegheri said. “Of course, that made everything harder. I just think it was a bad day.”
In his first three starts, the 22-year-old pitched exceptionally well in one game but allowed 11 runs (six earned) across the other two.
“I don’t really feel like I have a lot of weight right now,” he said. “Just trying to enjoy it. This is a blessing for me. I’m just trying to have fun.”