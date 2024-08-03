Yankees Sign Former Angels Outfielder — As a Pitcher
It’s not uncommon for baseball players to switch between different positions on the field, but when it comes to pitchers and position players, they don't tend to swap roles.
In a rare exception, former Angels outfielder Brett Phillips in the process of transitioning into a pitcher.
“I feel like I’m going to pick it up pretty quickly,” Phillips told the Tampa Bay Times. “The whole reason I’m doing this is I feel like I can still compete. I feel like my body can still allow me to compete. And I feel like I could help. I love the game. And I want to continue to play the game, especially at the highest level.”
Reporter Marc Topkin delved into the background behind Phillips’ position change: the Florida native has bounced around a handful of Triple-A teams as an outfielder without establishing himself anywhere at the big league level.
That includes Anaheim, where he played 39 games last season but spent more time (66 games) at the Triple-A level. A free agent at the end of the season, the Angels declined to re-sign Phillips.
Phillips signed a minor league contract with the White Sox in January but was released in May. Since his departure, Phillips has been working with pitching coach Sean Gallagher, who played four MLB seasons.
The Yankees signed the developing pitcher to a minor league contract on Tuesday at the deadline.
Transitioning into a pitcher, specifically a reliever, is how Phillips plans to make his way back to the Major Leagues. Writes Topkin:
Phillips said his four-seam fastball has been clocked at up to 95 mph, and he throws a big curveball and a split-changeup, giving him an “effective” three-pitch repertoire. He has faced college hitters in a summer league but this week will get a test of game action — and be evaluated by pro scouts — while pitching in the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas.- via the Tampa Bay Times
After pitching in the National Baseball Congress World Series, Phillips told Topkin that he plans to join a West Virginia team in the MLB Draft League and possibly pitch in Mexico.
Although making the switch to become a pitcher is rare, agent Tom O'Connell told Topkin he thinks Phillips is capable of making the change. O'Connell has also represented Jordan Weems, who transitioned from a catcher to pitcher.
Despite primarily being an outfielder, Phillips has pitched in the Major Leagues before. He has made five appearances, four with the Rays and one with Angels. Across 5.1 innings, Phillips posts a 15.19 ERA with five walks and no strikeouts. He has allowed 12 hits and nine runs.