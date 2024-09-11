Zach Neto Displaces An Angels Legend in Franchise Record Book
The Angels have landed themselves once-in-a-generation shortstop. It has been more than 50 years since the Angels have had a shortstop with the versatility of Zach Neto. The standout shortstop also doubles as a consistent home run hitter.
Neto, 23, broke the franchise record for home runs by a shortstop in a single season Tuesday. The 2022 first-round draft pick launched his 21st home run of the season in the Angels' 10-5 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
The record was initially held by former Angels shortstop Jim Fregosi, who hit 20 home runs throughout the 1970 season. Fregosi has made several appearances on the Angels' all-time shortstop home runs list, claiming half of the top 10 spots. Fregosi and Neto are the only shortstops in Angels history to hit at least 20 home runs in a single season.
Fregosi’s stint in the Angels' organization even predates the team's name change to the California Angels in 1965. (The franchise was initially named the Los Angeles Angels while Fregosi roamed the infield from 1961-65). He debuted as a 19-year-old with the expansion Angels and remained with the organization until he was traded for Nolan Ryan and three others in Dec. 1971.
Neto logged nine home runs in his rookie season, which tied for 11th on the Angels' all-time shortstop home run list — a reflection of the franchise's relatively thin talent pool at the position historically, at least when it comes to power hitters.
Neto’s 21st home run ranks second among the Angels' home run leaders in 2024. The Campbell University (Buies Creek, NC) product is one home run behind Angels outfielder Taylor Ward for the team-leading spot.
Additionally, Neto is ranked fourth in home runs among shortstops in the American League. He ranks only behind Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (36), Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (30), and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (30).
The home run was the 30th of Neto’s brief MLB career. Last season, the Florida native appeared in 84 games, as he made two separate appearances on the 10-day injured list and did not get promoted from the minor leagues at the outset of the season.
This is Neto’s first full season at the major-league level. Breaking such a longstanding record so quickly is a promising sign that the young star will serve the Angels well for many years to come.