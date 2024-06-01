How to Watch Angels vs Mariners on Saturday Night: Lineups, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels enter their game against the Seattle Mariners looking for some change. They haven't played very well of late and are looking to even the series after losing last night by a score of 5-4. The Halos enter the game with a record of 21-36 while the Mariners come in with a record of 32-27 on the year. It's an American League West showdown, setting up for a fun Saturday night.
How to Watch:
- Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
- Time: 4:15 p.m PT
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Television: Apple TV, Live Stream: ESPN+ Sign Up
Odds:
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline: -170
- LA Angels Moneyline: +156
- Over/Under: 7.5
Odds courtesy of PickDawgz
Pitching Matchups:
The Angels will be sending left-hander Reid Detmers (3-5, 5.76 ERA) to the mound. He will be facing off against right-hander Bryce Miller (4-5, 3.48 ERA). Detmers started off the season very strong but has since fallen from grace. He has given up at least three runs in his last seven starts so the Halos will need a strong performance from him if they want to get the win.
Prediction:
The Angels enter on a three-game losing streak and will need Detmers to really step up here. He does just that and the Halos break the streak and grab the road victory.
Angels 4, Mariners 2