How the Angels Are Actually Building the 2026 Roster

Look no further than 40 miles north to see the value of versatile ballplayers. Yes, Ohtani and Freeman are great at their positions but what really maked the Dodgers work (beyond endless money) is the fact they have several players who can play multiple positions. That versatility allows manager Dave Roberts to have quality MLB players all over the diamond and play match ups.

The Angels are a long ways away from having that depth. Mike Trout isn't going to become a stellar shortstop like Mookie Betts did. But the Angels are taking a bit of a page from the Dodgers playbook by having a roster full of versatile players.

While the quality of the Angels versatility is in doubt, the quantity is evident.

All three starting outfielders have played all three outfield positions.

For many years Mike Trout was the best center fielder in all of baseball. Prior to taking over the position full time in 2014, Trout started and finished games in left field in 2012 and 2013 out of deference to Peter Bourjos. He's played in right field the last two seasons.

Jo Adell was one of the top five prospects in baseball at one point with scouts thinking he'd stick in center. He was the Opening Day center fielder last year but his defense there was brutal. Adell has done his best work in right field but has played left on occasion.

Josh Lowe has primarily played the corners but he does have 25 starts up the middle.

Both trade infield trade acquistions have played multiple positions.

Sep 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Oswald Peraza (10) tags out Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) as he attempts to steal third base in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Vaughn Grissom was a shortstop as a prospect but started his MLB career at second base because the Braves had Dansby Swanson at short. In his young career, Grissom has started games at both second and shortstop.

Oswald Peraza was also a stud shortstop prospect but he moved to third base when he debuted with the Yankees. Once the Angels started him at first base last season Peraza checked off the final infield position on the list. He's started at all four positions and even pitched a couple of innings in a blowout.

Even the veteran minor league guys are versatile.

None more so than Adam Frazier, who is a starting caliber second baseman with experience at both outfield corners. His presence in camp makes all of the roster battles a lot more interesting.

Trey Mancini is more than just the most interesting story in camp. He's primarily been a first baseman and designated hitter in recent years but has plenty of experience on the grass. Mancini has 316 starts in the outfield and isn't the greatest defender, but for a team contemplating putting Jorge Soler in left field at times he might be a vialbe option.

Is this Tommy Edelman and Miguel Rojas level versatility? Of course not. But is there enough upside and coverage ability to paper over an injury or two before needing to play a waiver claim? Most likely.

Having versatile players is a great way to create depth without really creating depth. It also allows front offices and managers to play match ups and put players in position to succeed. There's obviously a huge difference between guys who can play multiple positions and guys who can play multiple positions well.

The Angels will need to give Grissom and Peraza playing time to figure out which of those two buckets they fit. Frazier is a safe bet to be himself. As for the outfield, there's just enough there to give Trout a couple days off his feet each week and hopefully keep him healthy.