Angels 2022 Highlights: Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth and Sets His Own MLB Record

This was one of the most historic days of the 2022 season.

I can't think of a better way to start the new year by celebrating Shohei Ohtani. So that's what we're going to do.

MLB posted a YouTube video highlighting some of the best record-setting moments from the 2022 season, and, of course, Ohtani was involved. It wasn't a question of whether Ohtani would be in the video, and, instead, which of his milestones would make the cut. He had so many historic moments last year to choose from, but here's one that is about as special as it gets.

The MLB highlighted the day where Ohtani not only tied the great Babe Ruth in the history books, but also set a record of his own.

On August 9, Ohtani entered a start against the Oakland Athletics on the verge of history. He needed one more win to join Ruth as the only two players in MLB history with 10 or more wins and 10 or more home runs in a season. However, that wasn't all.

Ohtani also would have become the first player in MLB history to have 10 or more wins, 10 or more home runs and 10 or more stolen bases in a season. And when his Angels won 5-1, due in large part to Ohtani's six shutout innings and solo home run, he did just that.

This was just one of the many historic days of Ohtani's 2022 season. But I couldn't think of any better way to enter 2023 than looking back at this special day.

MORE OHTANI NEWS:

What Will Ohtani's Contract Look Like Next Season?

MLB Writer Pitches Ohtani Trade to Division Rival

GM Perry Minasian is 'Happy' Ohtani is Playing in the World Baseball Classic

MLB Insider Labels Ohtani 'Loser' of the Offseason