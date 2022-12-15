Skip to main content

Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Signs Free Agent Deal With Tigers

He was vocal about wanting to return to the Angels next season.
Suddenly, the former Angels are flying off the board. Yesterday, former Angel RHP Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And now, former Angel RHP Michael Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Lorenzen, like Syndergaard, signed a one-year deal with the Angels last offseason. Lorenzen, however, lasted the whole season in Anaheim. 

With the Angels, the 30-year-old went 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts. He threw just 97.2 innings, as he missed July and August due to a shoulder injury. 

Lorenzen wanted to return to the Angels, but they clearly didn't see a fit moving forward. Once the Angels signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson, the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Lorenzen's deal is reported to be worth $8.5 million, with an opportunity to get up to $10 million in incentives.

The Angels play the Tigers in Detroit on July 25-27, so that'll be their first potential look at their former teammate.

