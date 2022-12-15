Suddenly, the former Angels are flying off the board. Yesterday, former Angel RHP Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And now, former Angel RHP Michael Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Lorenzen, like Syndergaard, signed a one-year deal with the Angels last offseason. Lorenzen, however, lasted the whole season in Anaheim.

With the Angels, the 30-year-old went 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts. He threw just 97.2 innings, as he missed July and August due to a shoulder injury.

Lorenzen wanted to return to the Angels, but they clearly didn't see a fit moving forward. Once the Angels signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson, the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Lorenzen's deal is reported to be worth $8.5 million, with an opportunity to get up to $10 million in incentives.

The Angels play the Tigers in Detroit on July 25-27, so that'll be their first potential look at their former teammate.