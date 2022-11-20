Skip to main content

Angels News: MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO

Former big-league GM Jim Bowden predicts the Angels new owner will hire legendary front office superstar Theo Epstein as CEO and team president this offseason.

Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.

But one Angels prediction was extremely intriguing as Arte Moreno prepares to sell the team.

The Angels are sold. Theo Epstein is named president and CEO of the team with Perry Minasian remaining as general manager.

Epstein, of course, was the general manager of the Red Sox when they won the World Series for the first time in 86 years in 2004, and later he ran the Cubs when they broke their 108-year World Series drought in 2016. He stepped down as president of the Cubs after the 2020 season and has most recently worked with Major League Baseball's front office.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Angels don't have a Red Sox/Cubs kind of drought, of course, but it's been 20 years since they won their one and only World Series. They've had Mike Trout for 12 seasons and have played a total of three playoff games in that time. Shohei Ohtani hasn't made the postseason in his five seasons.

There's no way to know if Epstein would be able to turn the Angels around like he did Chicago and Boston, and we don't even know if this was one of Bowden's serious predictions or his silly ones. But it sure is fun to think about, isn't it?

In This Article (2)

Mike Trout
Mike Trout
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_18499509_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is the 'Smartest' Player Phil Nevin Has Ever Been Around

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18159786_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Likely to Continue Six-Man Rotation in 2023

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16152139_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Griffin Canning Expected to be Ready for Spring Training

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18896277_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Potentially Open to Five-Man Rotation

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19024102_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Finishes Fourth in AL Cy Young Voting

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19084532_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Minasian on Tyler Anderson and Lefty-Heavy Rotation

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18626547_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela Trade Has Fans Excited About the Upcoming Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18364185_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela's Potential Position, According to GM Perry Minasian

By Noah Camras