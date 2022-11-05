Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market

The Angels have a big offseason ahead of them, as they try to put together a postseason roster for the first time since 2014. Shohei Ohtani is entering his final year under contract, so the pressure is on GM Perry Minasian to put together a contender if he wants any chance of convincing Ohtani to sign long-term.

There are a ton of top-level free agents in this year's class that Minasian could attempt to bring to LA. One MLB insider, Jon Heyman of the New York Post, thinks the Angels could be in contention for the best catcher on the market.

"Willson Contreras: The Mets tried for him at deadline. Teams: White Sox, Tigers, Twins, Angels, Cardinals, Red Sox, Rays, Mets. Expert: $88M, 4 years."

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was one of the hottest names at this past year's trade deadline, but ended up staying put, much to the surprise of many people around baseball. Now, as a free agent, he'll have the opportunity to sign wherever he wants — and he should have a ton of suitors.

Contreras, who was named an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2022, slashed .243/.349/.466 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs. He's also still just 30-years-old.

Contreras makes some sense for an Angels team that hasn't had much stability at the catcher position over the last few seasons — they had six different catchers play for them this year.

However, the Angels do have top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe, who they acquired from Philadelphia at the deadline for OF Brandon Marsh. O'Hoppe impressed in limited time, and should have a real case to be on next season's Opening Day roster. But it's never a bad thing to have depth at a position like catcher, especially since O'Hoppe will be just 23-years-old when next season's Opening Day rolls around. Also, Contreras has played in other positions at the MLB level — albeit in limited action — at first base, third base and in the outfield.

Contreras would be a huge addition to a lineup that already features All-Stars Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh, and saw breakout seasons from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo.