Angels News: What Does LA's Payroll Look Like Heading Into Another Early Offseason?

The Angels had an early start to their offseason this year, something that has started to become the norm. The team finished at 73-89, and were eliminated from the playoffs in the middle of September. They haven't reached the postseason since 2014.

The Halos have an important offseason coming up, as owner Arte Moreno is likely to reach an agreement to sell the team. But while he works that out, GM Perry Minasian and the rest of the front office will have to remain focused on fielding a winning team next season.

Here's where their payroll stands entering this potentially franchise-altering offseason.

Between their three biggest contracts of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon, the Angels have a whopping $104 million on the books next season.

After those three, the Angels have another $27.5 million committed to Max Stassi, David Fletcher and pitchers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera.

After those seven, the Angels have another six arbitration-eligible players. They include Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and pitchers Patrick Sandoval, Jaime Barria and Griffin Canning.

So when it's all said and done, the Angels should have somewhere around $160 million in guaranteed contracts next season.

So that begs the question, how much will Moreno be willing to spend as he attempts to sell the team?

In the past, the Angels payroll has usually been around $180 million in a season. That means there wouldn't be that much more room for a huge acquisition.

It's also already been reported that Moreno should get north of $3 million when he completes the sale of the team. So it's hard to imagine he'll care about raising the team's value any more than he already has.

Hopefully for Angels fans he has one more splashy acquisition in him, but it remains to be seen how aggressive the team will be this offseason. But the best case-scenario would be the team adding one more impact starter, and a few key pieces in the bullpen.

That would give them the best chance at breaking their eight year postseason drought.