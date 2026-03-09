After Off Season Turmoil, Angels Buy Out FanDuel West Sports

Last week the Angels announced they are launching their own network to broadcast their games and those of the LA Kings. At the time few details were announced but now we have more clarity.

Rather than creating a new channel, the Angels bought out the half of FanDuel Sports Network West they did not previously own. By purchasing Main Street Sports half of the network, the Angels now receive money directly from cable and satellite companies rather than receiving a guarantee from Main Street Sports.

Exactly how the Angels will pay the Kings has yet to be realeased, but most of the important details for Angels fans are now known.

In market Angels fans will continue to get local broadcasts on FanDuel West.

It gets no easier than this for local fans. If your cable or satellite TV package included FanDuel West then you are all set to watch the 2026 Angels. Just sit back, relax, and wait for the Freeway Series to start and the games will be waiting for you.

If you are an Angels fan in the local media market who does not currently receive FanDuel Sports Network West, contact your cable or satellite provider and add the channel.

Both in market and out of market fans can watch the games on Angels.TV

This is a major departure from recent years. MLB.TV is adding an Angels.TV component that allows local fans to access every in market Angels game through the MLB app. Previously MLB blacked out games from local viewers.

Angels fans can pay $99.99 for the full year or Angels games or $20 per month during the regular season. If you go monthly you will pay an extra $20 when all is said and done.

MLB is offering a bundle package that allows fans to buy both the MLB.TV package (usually $149.99) and the Angels package ($99.99) for a combined price of $199.99.

Jun 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; FanDuel Sports Network West reporter Erica Weston (left), Angels Live analyst Tim Salmon (center) and color commentator Mark Gubicza during the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gubi and the crew are back.

Mark Gubicza, Wayne Randazzo and the usual Angels broadcast crew will be back on the air. Not only will the games still be on the same network, they will have the same broadcast crew and most likely the same grahpics and features.

Broadcasts start with the Freeway Series on March 22nd.

The Angels promised to have the Freeway Series aired to local fans and reiterated that promise today. On the evening of Sunday, March 22nd Angels fans can flip on FanDuel Sports West at 6 PM for the game.

After a season full of turmoil off the field and plenty of worry by Angels fans about how to watch games it turns out not much has changed. The Angels will be on the same network, with the some broadcast team, at the same time as always.