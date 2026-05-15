Why Angels Games Have Started to Feel the Exact Same Lately

It is more than just the losses, it is the inevitability and predictability of the games that give the deja vu feeling to Angels fans. A year after leading Major League Baseball in strikeouts, the Angels are at it again and the offense is failing. As a result, the games are starting to all seem the same.

Angels hitters have struck out 432 times, the most in baseball.

There is little that frustrates fans more than seeing their team strike out repeatedly. And the Angels are on pace to again lead the league in striking out. Inning after inning Angels players walk to the plate, K, then walk right back to the dugout.

432 strikeouts is enough to complete 16 full games. Of the 44 games the Angels have played, fans have seen the equivalent of 16 complete games of strikeouts. If they look familiar, they are.

So far the Angels have struck out 138 more times than the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the league in lowest strikeouts. That is 5 full games worth of outs plus an inning.

Not only can you not win when striking out at this rate, the team does not even have a realistic chance.

Kurt Suzuki keeps playing the biggest culprits.

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki (8) watches from the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Why is nothing changing? Because the lineup does not change. It seems that no matter how badly certain players fail they will continue to get at bats. Suzuki rarely even changes the batting order.

Josh Lowe has 13 strikeouts in his last 15 games played. And two of those games were as a pinch hitter. His on base percentage over that stretch is a laughable .186. The guy is making outs over 81% of the time but keeps on getting the starting nod in left field.

And Lowe is the only reason fans are not irate at Yoan Moncada's continued presence in the lineup. Moncada has struck out in 11 of his most recent 19 at bats.

On the year these two have combined for 77 strikeouts, meaning they are good for just under 2 per game as a tandem.

Zach Neto is leading the league in strikeouts.

Unlike the other two, Neto at least plays solid defense. But when your leadoff hitter has 63 K's in 44 games there is a big problem. The Angels offense starts with a strikeout then more follow. And on the rare occassion the bottom of the order does get on base, Neto ends way too many rallies with a strikeout.

In Zach Neto's defense he has a very reasonable .330 on base percentage.

The power guys are whiffing but not hitting for power.

May 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler (12) gestures after hitting a RBI single during the first inning against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Mike Trout has 51 strikeouts on the year with 21 of them coming in the last 15 games. The strikeout has always been part of Trout's game but he only has 8 hits over that timeframe.

Jorge Soler and Jo Adell are both streaky hitters who strike out a ton. On the year these two have combined for 96 strikeouts against only 23 walks. Their 14 combined home runs barely trail Trout's 11.

And then there is the catcher's spot in the lineup.

Very few teams can withstand the loss of both Opening Day catchers. The Angels are trying to do that but do not have the organizational depth required. As a result, the Angels catchers are hitting about the same as National League pitchers did prior to the rules change.

It is deja vu all over again.

As an Angels fan you can tell from the couch the team will not score in multiple innings per game. A stretch that features any combination of Lowe, Moncada, and a catcher is an automatic zero on the scoreboard.

The games seem so familiar because they are. Every night the Angels send out overmatched players hitting in the same order and pray this is the night they break out. And it just is not going to happen on a consistent basis.

The 2026 season is lost. The team will set a franchise record for losses. And beyond that the games are repetitive and all feel the same. Hopefully the Angels inject some life into the team soon and jettison Lowe to AAA and Moncada to an early retirement.

If the team is going to struggle, why not let some young guys who might have upside play? At least then the fans get to play GM at home rather just watch declining players continue to fail.