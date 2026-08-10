Angels' 2025 Opening Day Shortstop Suddenly Retires at 33

Tim Anderson was determined to make the most of his minor league contract and invitation to spring training with the Angels a year ago. He slashed .250/.297/.317 in Cactus League play, good enough to make the Angels’ Opening Day roster. He even started at shortstop and batted fifth in their first regular-season game against the Chicago White Sox, Anderson's former team.

In a sign of things to come, Anderson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. By May, Zach Neto was healthy and starting every day. Anderson was designated for assignment and released, while manager Ron Washington gave more playing time to younger infielders.

Anderson, 33, hasn't played since. On a Zoom with reporters Monday, the former American League batting champion said he's retiring.

Anderson said he is going to retire. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 10, 2026

"I still love the game," he said, via MLB.com's Scott Merkin. "It just brought too much pain to me so going back to play is not for me, not where I'm at right now."

Anderson's retirement was all but official. His time in Anaheim amounted to a last chance to resuscitate an already flagging career.

In 2024, Anderson signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Miami Marlins. He slashed .214/.237/.226, with only three extra-base hits in 65 games. It was his second consecutive season with a sub-zero Wins Above Replacement total.

It was a far cry from Anderson's peak, when he was one of the best contact hitters in MLB. From 2019-22, Anderson hit .318 with 51 homers and 163 RBIs in 374 games. He batted .335 in 2019, leading the American League in batting average. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his .322 batting average ranked second in the AL.

In 2021 and 2022, Anderson represented the White Sox on the American League All-Star team. Those were his final seasons with a .300-or-better batting average — emblematic of his superlative hit tool.

As is typical for many hitters, Anderson needed more than a good hit tool to extend his career well into his 30s.

"I fought to try to get back for the last two or three years," he said, via Merkin. "I trained. I just couldn't get the body to operate where it used to ... Overall I'm happy. I'm happy in real life, the real world."

Anderson retires with a career batting average of .276, 98 home runs and 350 RBIs in 10 seasons with the White Sox (2016-23), Marlins (2024) and Angels (2025).