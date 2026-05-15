Angels Fans Should Not Be Angry At Shohei Ohtani For Making the Right Decision

When the most recognizable baseball player steps into the batter's box in Anaheim tonight he will hear a smattering of boos but should not. Fan sentiment can be fickle, but to boo Ohtani is to show a complete lack of understanding of the Angels organization and Ohtani's drive to win.

I have heard all of the reasons to be upset at Ohtani and they all ring hollow. Yes, it hurt badly when he went to the Dodgers of all teams. Joining no other team could have brought that level of sting to the Angels fan base. But ultimately, he made the correct move and every Angels fan should acknowledge it.

Shohei Ohtani was brilliant for the Angels.

There was nothing like watching Ohtani play for the Angels; at least as Angels fans. My son's first Angels game was Ohtani's first start on the mound at the Big A and I will always cherish that memory. Ohtani was perfect through seven innings and sharing that day with my family was beyond words.

Over the course of the six years Ohtani was under contract with the Angels he gave his all for this organization. He tried to single handedly carry the franchise to the playoffs despite the weak rosters around him.

In his final three years as an Angel he averaged 4.8 WAR offensively with an OPS+ of 168. Oh, yeah, ad he pitched!

He signed a contract for six years. No more. And he was underpaid. All he did was deliver a Rookie of the Year, 2 MVP's and an MVP runner up. When he was an Angel, he performed well beyond any expectations.

Angels fans have no right to be angry at him for honoring his contract with superb results.

What about loyalty? Look at Mike Trout.

Player loyalty is the exception in the sports world today. We can point to Mike Trout because he is the biggest star to never even taste free agency in recent memory. Even Aaron Judge became a free agent.

But, yes, look at Mike Trout. He has been a bargain for the Angels and will one day waltz into Cooperstown. He also has not played a playoff game since 2014 and has no clear path to returning. This despite the fact Ohtani was his teammate for six seasons.

The only time Mike Trout's name is in the national media is when fans hope he gets traded to an actual contender. That refrain started before Ohtani arrived and continues to this day.

It is very likely that Ohtani played in more playoff games his first year as a Dodger than Mike Trout will his entire career. I would bet heavily on that.

If you are going to be rich either way, why not win?

Save the boos for where they really belong: Arte Moreno.

Mar 16, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno (right) and outfielder Mike Trout against the Cleveland Indians during a Spring Training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The baseball gods gifted Moreno the greatest player on the planet once in Mike Trout. Then again in Shohei Ohtani. They even blessed him with both players at the same time. And all he did was fail.

When Ohtani joined the Angels the team's farm system was rated at the bottom of baseball. There was no talent on the way to help Trout and Ohtani power their way to October glory. That is on Arte.

When Trout and Ohtani were teammates, the Angels never crossed the luxury tax threshold. If you are devoid of prospects, you need to buy some players. Arte did not open the checkbook.

The combination of gutting the scouting and development budgets, signing players like Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, and Anthony Rendon, then refusing to spend wisely doomed the Angels. And it continues to doom they today. That is all on Arte.

Ultimately, Arte was contacted by Ohtani's agent and given a chance to match the Dodgers offer. He refused. That is on Arte.

Shohei Ohtani made the correct decision.

Currently the two organizations could not be more polar opposite. Every single word that comes from any member of the Dodgers organization is based on winning another World Series. That is clearly their goal.

Conversely, Arte Moreno claims fans do not care about winning. He has cut payroll by $80 million this season and does not speak about competing any time soon. In case you thought he might have been misquoted, Arte has never followed up his comments with any clarification.

Even had Arte matched the Dodgers offer and only paid Ohtani $2 million in actual cash per season he still would have needed to put about $43 million more per year into an escrow account towards his deferrals.

There would have been no money to build a team around Ohtani and his career, like Trout's would be spent on losing teams.

Ohtani made no secret of his desire to win. He did all he could to win as an Angel but it was not possible. Not with this organization failing to add talent around him. He crossed an ocean to compete at the highest level. And that is simply not possible with Arte Moreno's Angels.