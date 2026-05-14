Angels vs. Dodgers 2026: Schedule, Predictions, and How to Watch the Freeway Series

The first installment of the Freeway Series is tomorrow night in Anaheim. Last year the Angels went 6 and 0 against the Dodgers, who had the last laugh by winning their second consecutive World Series title.

There are a multitude of storylines from the return of Shohei Ohtani to the drastically different directions of the franchises. We will break those down over the coming days. For now, let's just focus on the schedule, predictions, and broadcast feeds for the games.

Note, the Dodgers have not officially announced their probably starters for the Freeway Series but barring something bizarre happening against the Giants tonight the following match ups should take place.

Jack Kochanowicz starts game 1 for the Angels vs. Justin Wrobleski

May 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (41) delivers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

This is an interesting match up between young pitchers who are enjoying the best success of their careers. Both hurlers are 25 years old. Both debuted in the MLB in 2024. And both are making names for themselves this season.

Jack Kochanowicz entered Spring Training on the outside looking in and boosted his stock with solid performances in the Cactus League. On the year, Kochanowicz is sporting a 3.97 ERA in 45.1 innings.

Wrobleski is carrying a starter's workload and a reliever's WHIP. He has pitched 44.2 innings in 7 games with a WHIP of 0.985.

Jose Soriano starts game 2 for the Angels vs. Blake Snell

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is a mouth watering pitching match up. Jose Soriano has been simply dominant this season and is an early Cy Young Award candidate. Blake Snell has won a couple of Cy Young Awards and is still one of the best in the game.

Soriano has an ERA of 1.66 through 54.1 innings and has largely kept his previous control issues in check. He has struck out 61 batters while walking 20.

Injuries have been a big part of Snell's career and he started the year on the injured list. Having only thrown 3 innings this year, Snell does not carry any statistics worth noting. But his resume and skill speak for themselves.

The Angels starter Sunday is TBD vs. Roki Sasaki.

There are two likely scenarios for the Angels here. One is the upstart Walbert Urena pitches on his normal four days rest and takes the hill Sunday. In this case the Angels are essentially using the off day today to skip the fifth starter's spot. The other option would be to have the recently recalled Sam Aldegheri start this game.

If the Angels go with Urena, whey will give themselves a better chance to win. His four seam fastball, splitter, and developing change up have allowed Urena to post three consecutive starts going 5 plus innings while allowing 2 or fewer runs.

Sam Aldegheri did just fine in his recent outing against the Chicago White Sox. And as a lefty he could do well against the Dodgers trio of Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Teoscar Hernandez who is uncharacteristically struggling against southpaws this season.

Every game is broadcast on local stations.

Harkening back to the days when baseball was accessible to everyone, the Freeway Series will be broadcast on KTTV 11 tomorrow and KCOP 13 both Saturday and Sunday. Both Friday and Saturday night's games start at 6:38 PM with the Sunday finale at 1:08 PM.

All games are also on Angels broadcast television and Angels.TV.

The fact these games are available to the entire Southern California region is a great boost for baseball.

Prediction:

The only constant in the Freeway Series is close games and series. Yes, on paper the Dodgers should sweep the Angels but the games are not played on paper. The Angels will win one game. One game will be a nail biter. And one game will be a blowout.

Assuming the games are as passionate and competitive as in years past the real winners will be baseball and the fans in and around this area. The two local teams are broadcast on local television. This is the Angels World Series. The Dodgers are likely headed to a real World Series in a few months.