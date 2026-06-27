Angels Fire Perry Minasian: How John Mozeliak Changes Team Direction

The Angels dropped a bombshell today announcing John Mozeliak as Interim General Manager after firing Perry Minasian. Mozeliak will take the reins starting now and lead the team through the draft and trade deadline.

Team President Molly Jolly announced the news via a press release this afternoon. With Perry Minasian out, how does the future look for the Angels?

John Mozeliak is the most experienced hire by Arte Moreno.

This is a huge development for Arte Moreno's Angels. It is no secret the Angels downfall began the moment Arte installed unqualified executives into key positions then hired a string of front offices with no real experience.

The only common thread among Tony Reagins, Billy Eppler, and Perry Minasian is the fact none had been a general manager of a Major League team.

That is not the case with Mozeliak. He brings 30 years of experience from the St. Louis Cardinals including 18 leading the team's baseball operations. Under his leadership the Cardinals played in October 10 times, won 6 division titles, and the 2011 World Series.



The press release was specific that Mozeliak is not the new General Manager. He is a consultant who will take on day to day operations while "refining a baseball operations strategy and assisting the organization in its search for a new General Manager."





Perhaps Arte is listening to the fans and trying to improve the team. Perhaps new team president Molly Jolly's expertise in human resources is coming into play. No reason has been announced but for the first time since Bill Stoneman resigned the Angels are being led by a qualified GM.

John Mozeliak is a master of trades.

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

There is rampant speculation about how the Angels could approach the trade deadline. On the one hand the team is playing better thanks to the additions of younger players. On the other hand, the team is several players short of fielding a true contender.

As GM of the Cardinals, Mozeliak made a series of key trades that led to World Series glory and a litany of playoff appearances. In 2007 he shipped an aging Jim Edmonds to the Padres for minor league third baseman David Freese who went on to be World Series MVP in 2011. Both players obviously have ties to the Angels as well. In fact, Mozeliak traded Freese to Anaheim.

His biggest deal was acquiring Matt Holiday from the A's in 2009. None of the three prospects traded away hurt the Cardinals long term (Brett Wallace, Shane Peterson, Clayton Mortensen) but Holliday signed a long term extension and was a huge asset for the club.

Mozeliak's latest blockbuster was scooping up Nolan Arenado plus $51 million in cash in exchange for four prospects who have yet to pan out.

If the Angels are going to rebuild or retool through the trade market, John Mozeliak is far better qualified to be at the helm than Perry Minasian.

A roster turnover might not happen until the off season.

While Mozeliak is a master of trades he likely will not have time to fully assess all of the Angels organization in just over a month's time. And as long as Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Jo Adell remain healthy they will carry over plenty of trade value this winter.

One of the oldest adages in baseball front offices is "know your own" and that takes time. A GM never wants to be known for trading away a future star.

Giving Mozeliak time to build a staff and fully assess the talent in the organization would be a wise move. The first move will be to hire a general manager that Mozeliak approves.

Is this a good day to be an Angels fan?

Yes. This is the second leadership role in the franchise that has been significantly upgraded in 2026. Molly Jolly is far more qualified for the president's job than her predecessor John Carpino. And John Mozeliak's track record is far more successful than Perry Minasian's.

The best run organizations in sports find qualified people and let them do their jobs. Generally, Arte's Angels have not been run by qualified people and he has interfered with baseball operations repeatedly. This appears to be a step in the opposite direction.