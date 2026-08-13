Angels Look to Take Series From Rangers: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels aim to take their 4-game set against the Rangers after winning yesterday and Tuesday. The Halos have held Texas to just 8 runs through the first 3 games of the series, and they will look to continue this dominance on the mound as rookie star Walbert Ureña takes the mound tonight. He will definitely have his work cut out for him tonight as former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Rangers.

Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Rangers -1.5 (+108)

Angels +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline:

Rangers (-157)

Angels (+130)

Total:

8: Over (-110)/Under (-110)

Can the Angels Get to deGrom Again?

Over 7 career starts against the Angels, deGrom is 1-3 with a 4.98 ERA, and that mark has ballooned to 9.00 through his 2 starts this year. Anaheim has scored 8 earned runs on 11 hits and 5 walks in just 8 innings against deGrom this season. DeGrom is coming off a great start against Baltimore, in which he threw 5 innings, allowed only 1 run, and struck out 9.

The biggest name to watch tonight is Zach Neto. Neto is hitting .417 with a .500 OBP and 1.083 slugging percentage in 14 plate appearances against deGrom. Mike Trout is definitely another name to watch as he owns a .316/.431/.593 slash line against deGrom over 11 plate appearances. After selling so many bats at the deadline, there is even more pressure on Neto and Trout to perform tonight.

Mike Trout hits his 6th career birthday homer! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/VZcvdf5jcK — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2026

Can Walbert Ureña Keep Texas Quiet Again?

Ureña has looked great this season during his rookie campaign, but is looking to bounce back after the shortest start of his career, where he allowed 4 runs in just 2 1/3 innings. His previous start was much better, where he tossed 6 shutout innings and struck out 7. Most importantly, Ureña is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 9 Ks over 9 innings against Texas this year.

Walbert Ureña, Filthy 93mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/X6hYlzuF9x — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2026

The individual matchups also favor the rookie heavily. Jake Burger is 0-for-4 with 3 Ks while Evan Carter is 0-for-3. The Rangers bat that was able to break through was Brandon Nimmo, who doubled off of Ureña. Seager is coming off a hot game where he tallied 3 hits and hit his 12th homer. The biggest concern for Ureña is his command, as he has walked 8 Rangers over 9 innings.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

The Rangers offense has looked stale this series, and Ureña comes into tonight with great stats against the division-rivals. Additionally, deGrom has struggled against Anaheim this year, while Neto and Trout have mashed him; therefore, my favorite pick tonight is Angels moneyline at +130. I would also take the under on the total runs line of 8 at -110; tonight projects to be a pitcher's duel.

As far as player props go, I would lean towards Zach Neto or Mike Trout for the Angels, as they have been the biggest producers as of late and have been great historically against deGrom.

Bets I like:

Angels moneyline (+130)

Total runs under 8 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.