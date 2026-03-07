Angels Moncada and Ramirez Shine in World Baseball Classic

Angels players took center stage on the opening day of the World Baseball Classic. None more so than a 20 year old A ball player with famous bloodlines. From Cuba to Brazil to Mexico, players in the Angels organization had big moments for their national teams. Two in particular had shinging moments.

Yoan Moncada started it off with a huge blast.

Moncada was brought back as the Angels starting third baseman and is representing his homeland of Cuba. In an early game Friday Moncada flashed some nice glovework then stepped to the plate in a 1-0 game and delivered this 2 run shot.

Yoan Moncada is doing it on both sides of the ball! He mashes a two-run homer to make it 3-0 Cuba! pic.twitter.com/h4Nsd02c51 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 6, 2026

It is nice to see Moncada hitting from the right side again. Last year the switch hitter could only hit lefty due to a core injury. When healthy Moncada was a plus bat for the Angels last year as evidenced by his wRC+ of 117.

And then Lucas Ramirez shocked the baseball world.

Lucas is the 20 year old son of Manny Ramirez. He is playing for Team Brazil because his mother was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The younger Ramirez was born in the United States and his dad is from the Dominican Republic, but there's no way the youngster could crack either one of those stacked rosters.

Stepping up to bat against Logan Webb with his team down 2-0, the young Ramirez wasted no time making his presence felt.

Lucas Ramirez -- the son of Manny Ramirez -- drills a leadoff homer for Team Brazil in the #WorldBaseballClassic!



The 20-year-old was a 17th-round pick by the @Angels in the 2024 Draft. pic.twitter.com/3EFaAgRelK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 7, 2026

Hitting a leadoff home run off one of the best pitchers in the world was incredible and have the baseball twitterverse abuzz. The cameras panned to his dad while the broadcasters touted Lucas baseball bloodline.

But he wasn't done. With the game still somewhat in reach, Ramirez faced lefty Gabe Speier in the 8th inning. In 2025, Speier posted a 2.61 ERA and struck out 82 MLB hitters in 62 innings. He was simply dominant against lefties as well.

Ramirez went yard one again. His second home run of the night, against the tournament favorites, meant Ramirez had the most notable night of all. On a field full of All Stars and future Hall of Famers, the 20 year old Angels farmhand made a name for himself.

Two-homer game for Lucas Ramirez! 🇧🇷



The @Angels prospect is the 2nd-youngest player (20 years, 49 days) to homer in #WorldBaseballClassic history: pic.twitter.com/L84te0lz9S — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 7, 2026

Spring training stats need to be taken with a huge grain of salt, but the players in the World Baseball Classic are playing against good to elite competition. Logan Webb is an ace in every sense of the word. Gabe Speier is a left specialist who shuts down left handed hitters. And the atmosphere at the Classic is far more intense than the atmosphere in a Spring Training game.