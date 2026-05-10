Angels Mother's Day 2026: Pink Gear and Supporting Cancer Awareness

Baseball is the ultimate family game and at the heart of nearly every family is a mom who makes everything happen. Angels On SI wants to wish every mom out there a Happy Mother's Day.

The Angels and Major League Baseball celebrate Mother's Day today by wearing pink gear and raising awareness about cancer; particularly breast cancer. Much of the gear will be auctioned off to fund MLB's campaign against cancer and the complete collection of pink hats is available to further raise funds.

Josh Lowe and Tyler Bremner have recently lost their mothers to cancer.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Bremner poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Lowe thinks about his mom every time he takes the field. The Angels left fielder's mother passed away due to an aggressive form of brain cancer this off season. He has spoken openly of how her love and support enabled him to live his dream of being a professional baseball player.

After hitting his first home run of the season Josh Lowe gave a touching interview that was quite emotional. His first Mother's Day without his mom will certainly be difficult.

Angels draft pick Tyler Bremner should have been living the best days of his life last year. Entering his junior season at UC Santa Barbara, Bremner was universally considered a lock to go at the top of the draft. The right hander was fresh off pitching for Team USA and had scouts salivating at adding his plus fastball and elite change up.

Through the course of the season Bremner's numbers started to dip below expectations. Scouts were puzzled at first but then news surfaced that his mother was battling breast cancer and had taken a turn for the worse. Jeb Bremner died in June of last year and was her absence was notable at Tyler's draft party.

Tyler says his professional career is in honor of his mom. He would not have gotten this far without her.

How you can buy the gear and support cancer awareness.

The complete Mother's Day collection is available to buy through MLB's official website. Proceeds from sales are directed to MLB's cancer related charities Stand Up To Cancer and the Susan B. Komen organization..

If you want the real, game used items those are available at MLB Auctions and Angel Auctions on their respective websites. Being able to add a unique piece of MLB memorabilia while fighting for a great cause is a tremendous win for all involved.

Yes, you can buy the pink bats as well. If you want the game used ones, go to the auction. But Louisville Slugger and Marucci also sell brand pink bats at baseball retailers nationwide.

Note: Angels On SI will not make any commission off these sales. I am merely pointing them out to help support the charitable endeavor.