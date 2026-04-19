Prospect Tracker: Tyler Bremner Give Angels Fans a Reason to Dream.

Tyler Bremner was drafted second overall in the 2025 draft to be a front of the rotation arm and he looked just like one last night. In just his third professional start he struck out 10 batters in 5 innings without issuing a walk.

On the year, Bremner has been lights out as well. He has thrown a combined 11.2 innings and has allowed a measly 6 hits to go against an unworldly 20 K's. With 4 walks, that means Bremner is striking out 5 hitters for every 1 he walks; a ratio that is more than elite.

Both the results and the Angels process for developinig Bremner are reasons for Angels fans to have hope for the future. The UCSB alum entered last year's draft cycle as the top college right hander and endured a brutal year off the field as his mother battled then succomed to cancer. The Angels looked at his total body of work rather than his 2025 struggles and selected him second overall.

Tyler Bremner was spectacular last night.

Bremner attacked the strike zone with his full pitch arsenal. Known for his plus fastball and devastating change up in college, Bremner is woking to add a slider and refine his curve ball in the professional ranks. All are on display in this video.

Tyler Bremner’s outing is over:



5 IP | 4 H | 2 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 10 Kpic.twitter.com/Io6FLlxJq2 — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) April 19, 2026

The Hillboro Hops are the High A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks and have several notable prospects on the roster. Bremner is facing a considerable step up in competition from his college days in the Big West but his results are actually improving.

The Angels are developing, not rushing Bremner.

Like most first round draft picks, Tyler was invited to big league camp the following spring. However, the Angels have a track record of rushing early picks right to the big league level. So when he rolled into Tempe this past February all eyes were on him.

Perhaps to the disappointment of fans and media outlets, Bremner spent most of his time throwing bullpens. The Angels wanted to work on a new slider for him and refine his curve ball. They felt that work was better done away from the cameras and crowds.

Ultimately, Bremner only appeared in one Cactus League game and he only threw one inning. It was scoreless and he walked two while striking out one. But he did get the start in the team's second Spring Breakout game and blanked the Guardians top prospects across two scoreless frames while striking out 4 batters.

Tyler Bremner and others give fans a reason to dream.

Easily the highest rated arm of the bunch, Bremner is leading the next wave of Angels pitching. Between the refound emphasis on development and the newly built pitching lab in Tempe, the Angels might just be developing some solid starting pitching.