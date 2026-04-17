Padres vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

The San Diego Padres have ripped off eight straight wins, including a series sweep against the Seattle Mariners, and they now sit at 13-6 on the season. Unfortunately, that's still 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the AL West.

They'll try to keep pace with them tonight when they hit the road to take on the other team from Los Angeles, the Angels.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.

Padres vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-192)

Angels -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Padres +114

Angels -134

Total

OVER 8 (-118)

UNDER 8 (-104)

Padres vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Matt Waldron, RHP

Los Angeles: Jose Soriano, RHP (4-0, 0.33 ERA)

Padres vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health

Padres record: 13-6

Angels record: 10-10

Padres vs. Angels Best Prop Bet

Mike Trout OVER 0.5 Walks (-109) via DraftKings

Mike Trout is tied for the lead in walks, already having recorded 18 walks this season. Now, he gets to face Matt Waldron, who will be making his 2026 debut tonight. Waldron has had a major issue with his command in his young career, averaging 2.7 walks allowed through his first three seasons in the big leagues. Let's bet on Trout drawing at least one walk tonight.

Padres vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Despite the Padres having the better record, the Angels have been the better offensive team so far this season. They rank fifth in the Majors in wRC+, while the Padres come in at 15th in that metric.

Tonight, the Angels are also going to have an advantage on the mound. Waldron will be making his 2026 debut, but he has a 4.86 career ERA through his first three seasons. Tonight, he'll have to face one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Jose Soriano has a sparkling 4-0 record and 0.33 ERA through his first four starts.

Let's bet the Angels to get the win at home tonight.

Pick: Angels -134 via FanDuel

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