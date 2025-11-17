Angels Could Cut Ties With Anthony Rendon This Offseason

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon hasn't played much for the team in recent years and could end up being released outright from the roster.

Rendon missed all of the 2025 season due to a left hip injury that needed surgery. The latest schedule has him ready for spring training in 2026.

Rendon suffered a right hip injury in 2021. He was a major free agent signing for the Halos with a seven-year, $245 million deal.

He has not been a productive member of the lineup when he's been healthy — which has been rare — and his contract is considered one of the worst in history.

In an article on the Orange County Register, team insider Jeff Fletcher reported that Rendon could end up being cut outright despite still having $38 million left on his deal for the upcoming season.

"There’s still some small chance the Angels simply release him over the winter," Fletcher wrote.

Since joining the Angels, Rendon has only played 257 games, less than two seasons' worth over the first six years of his contract.

With the Angels, he has posted a .242/.348/.369 slashline with 22 home runs and 125 RBIs. Overall, he has produced 3.9 bWAR in Los Angeles, with more than half of that coming during his first season with the Angels in 2020.

Rendon was a former All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner with the Washington Nationals, playing a key role in the team winning the 2019 World Series.

Following the championship, Rendon left the Nationals and moved to Los Angeles, though the Angels have never seen anywhere close to that version of the infielder.

Rendon made headlines back in February of 2024, before he suffered his hip injury, when he spoke about how important the sport of baseball is to him.

"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon said. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."

Entering his final year of his contract with the Angels, it is safe to say Rendon's signing has been a bust for an organization that was hoping he could help Mike Trout reach the playoffs and end the longstanding drought.

