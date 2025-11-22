Angels Legend to Manage Pro Team in Southern California

The Angels hired one of their former players, Kurt Suzuki, to manage the team in October after interviewing two others. And while neither Torii Hunter nor Albert Pujols will manage a professional team in Southern California in 2026, at least another Angels legend will.

Not only will former Angels closer Troy Percival be the inaugural manager of the independent Pioneer League team in Long Beach, he'll be joined on the coaching staff by former teammate Troy Glaus and another former Angels pitcher, Jerome Williams.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Glaus will be the hitting coach of the as-yet-unnamed team, while Williams will be the club's pitching coach.

Percival pitched for the Angels from 1995 through 2004, establishing himself as their full-time closer starting in 1996. He was a four-time All-Star in Anaheim, recording a franchise-record 316 saves over 10 seasons.

After retiring in 2009, Percival returned to his alma mater to serve as the head coach for UC Riverside from 2014-20. He took his first pro managerial post with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League prior to the 2024 season.

The Pioneer League is continuing its California expansion southward this year with teams in Long Beach and Modesto. Coincidentally, another former Angel — J.T. Snow — is set to manage the Modesto team.

Despite his experience and local connections, Percival was not part of the Angels' managerial search. He told Shaikin that he's been offered bullpen coach jobs by major league teams, though he would not say which.

“Running the minor league pitching sounds more intriguing to me than being a bullpen coach in the big leagues,” Percival said.

Glaus led the American League in home runs in 2000, won Silver Slugger Awards in 2000 and 2001, and was named MVP of the 2002 World Series, in which the Angels defeated the San Francisco Giants.

In the past year, Glaus has appeared in a game with the Savannah Bananas at Angel Stadium, and coached for the U.S. national under-18 team.

Williams pitched for the Angels from 2011-13, making 79 of his 236 career starts for Anaheim. He appeared in parts of 11 big league seasons — and nine others in the minor leagues, Mexico, Venezuela, Taiwan, and Puerto Rico — before retiring in December 2018.

Williams has experience as a pitching coach in the Pioneer League with the Yolo High Wheelers.

