Angels Pitcher Elects Free Agency
The UC Santa Barbara baseball team went 45-11 in 2019, winning the Big West and producing 10 future MLB draft picks. Others were drafted higher, or reached the majors faster, but none did more for the Gauchos' pitching staff that year than 21-year-old sophomore Jack Dashwood.
After going 9-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts, Dashwood was chosen in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Angels. The left-hander pitched parts of five seasons in the Angels' organization, and impressed the front office enough to be selected to their 40-man roster in November 2024.
But outside of his eight spring training appearances over the last three seasons, Dashwood never saw time on a major league mound. The left-hander elected free agency on Thursday, possibly signaling the end of his time in the Angels' organization.
Dashwood, 27, made 48 appearances and went 2-6 with a 7.33 ERA in 2025 with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2025. He was designated for assignment in April, but remained with the Angels' top farm team after being outrighted.
Dashwood suggested in an August interview that he enjoyed his time with the Bees in 2025.
"What I get to do is a blessing, and the people I get to be around is awesome," he said. "I try to soak it up as much as I can."
Against this backdrop, it might not be a surprise if Dashwood returns on a minor league deal, but for now he'll have a chance to test the free agent market. A 6-foot-6 left-hander, Dashwood throws a fastball that touches 93 mph along with a slider and sinker.
Dashwood's primary pitch is the slider, modeling the repertoire of another pretty good left-handed pitcher, Clayton Kershaw.
"Trevor Hoffman was like my idol growing up," he said, "but the more I grew up and learned about who I am as a pitcher, Kershaw's probably the closest to that."
A Kershawian level of success has so far eluded Dashwood. The San Diego native went 12-12 with a 5.47 ERA in 132 games (14 starts) across four levels of the Angels' farm system from 2021-25.
While Dashwood waits to learn his next destination, he can continue on his quest for the world's best breakfast burrito.
