Angels Linked to Mariners' Breakout Star in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have been caught between a rock and a proverbial hard place over the last decade.
Saddled with the longest postseason drought in the big leagues, the aim this offseason should be trying to acquire veteran players with proven track records. The team has operated somewhat in a "halfway in/halfway out" mindset recently where moves are made to indicate trying to win — while others completely contradict that premise.
More news:Angels Targeting 4 Key Position Upgrades This Offseason, Says Insider
The idea is that athletes with this sort of profile can be sprinkled in among the crop of younger players on the ballclub with the hopes that the two parties can mesh appropriately chemistry-wise and tactically.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that the Angels will be in on Seattle Mariners free agent infielder Jorge Polanco. The Colorado Rockies and the Minnesota Twins have also been identified as possible fits for the veteran. Feinsand ranks Polanco as the No. 24 available free agent this cycle.
"Polanco’s regular season already categorized 2025 as a success, as he rebounded with 26 home runs, 78 RBIs, an .821 OPS and 134 OPS+ in 138 games. But the veteran took his game to another level in October, producing game-winning hits in three consecutive contests while helping the Mariners reach the ALCS. Polanco is expected to decline his $6 million player option to test free agency for a second consecutive offseason."
More news:Angels Predicted to Show Interest in Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
Polanco does check several boxes for the Halos. For one, he's a proven performer both during the regular season as well as in the postseason. Polanco has accrued double-digit homer totals in six of the last seven seasons.
The advanced analytical breakdown indicates a player that ranks in the 89th percentile in squaring the baseball up. Polanco also doesn't strike out a ton — rating in the 83rd percentile in strikeout percentage.
While not a great fielder or base stealer at this stage in his career, the Angels surely would be bringing Polanco in to be a middle-of-the-order bat. At 32 years of age, there's a world where he cashes in on a multi-year deal.
Poaching him from an AL West rival would be understandably beneficial, and Polanco immediately would be one of the more accomplished and proven hitters on the ballclub.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.