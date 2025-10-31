Angels Poach Pitching Coach From AL West Rival in Splash Move
The Los Angeles Angels made their first big addition to the coaching staff following the appointment of Kurt Suzuki as manager, bringing in pitching coach Mike Maddux from the Texas Rangers.
"The Texas Rangers are forever grateful to Mike for his contributions here," said Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. "Mike has played a major role for some of the best teams in Rangers history, including the franchise's first World Series title in 2023. We wish him the best."
Maddux has been a pitching coach since the end of his playing career in 2000, beginning his journey as a pitching coach in the minor leagues with the Houston Astros organization. He became the Milwaukee Brewers pitching coach in 2003, staying through the 2008 season.
The Rangers picked him up in 2009, and he remained as their pitching coach through 2015. He had a brief stint with the Washington Nationals from 2016-17, then joined the St. Louis Cardinals, where he coached from 2018-22.
Maddux returned to the Rangers in 2023 after the appointment of future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy, and coached them to a World Series — the only one of his career.
As a player, Maddux had a 15-year MLB career, however bounced around the league after leaving the Philadelphia Phillies, who he spent his firsst four years in MLB with. In the decade of professional baseball which followed, Maddux featured for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Montreal Expos and Astros.
Maddux had a career 4.05 ERA, striking out 564 batters through 861.2 innings pitched. His career ERA+ hovered just above league average.
More news: Former Angels Manager Sends Clear Message on Kurt Suzuki Hire
A pitching coach like Maddux is a huge boost for the Angels, as they had one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB in 2025. Over the course of the season, Angels pitchers collectively posted a 4.89 ERA, which ranked worst in the American League and third worst across the league.
Just having Maddux won't fix their problems, though, as they have several spots in their rotation to address, and will need to add more quality to their team in order to improve their numbers.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.