Should Angels Consider This 1-for-1 Trade Proposal to Land Jacob deGrom?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller proposed the Los Angeles Angels make a one-for-one trade with the Texas Rangers for right-handed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom this offseason.
Miller proposes the Angels send No. 2 prospect Ryan Johnson over to their divisional rivals in exchange for the All-Star, giving them an immediate option in the rotation for the 23-year-old.
DeGrom has a no-trade clause on his contract, so the deal may not be feasible. However, with deGrom's high salary over the next few years, Miller speculates some of MLB's wealthier owners may pursue the former Cy Young winner and take his big salary off the Rangers' hands.
"One of those owners is almost certainly the Angels' Arte Moreno, saddled with 10 consecutive losing seasons while the Dodgers have been a runaway freight train just down the road, winning titles with his former unicorn," wrote Miller.
"...And though they flirted with contending deep into the summer, even doing a bit of buying at the trade deadline while just two games below .500, it was the pitching staff that really let them down, allowing the most runs of any team in the American League en route to becoming a 90-loss mess.
"Giving up a fringe top-100 prospect for deGrom could be just what the doctor ordered."
Johnson began his first season of professional baseball at the MLB level, but struggled through the early months of the season before being sent directly to High-A Tri-City. Through 14 appearances, he posted a 7.36 ERA while striking out 16 batters.
High-A is a different story, however, as Johnson flourished in the lower levels. He made 12 starts for the Dust Devils, posting a 1.88 ERA through 57.1 innings pitched and struck out 65 batters.
DeGrom also had a great season, reaching 30 starts for the first time since 2019 and avoiding injury entirely. He had a 2.97 ERA, and made his first All-Star Game since 2021.
The Angels are soon to be rid of Anthony Rendon's monster contract, and are also shedding plenty of payroll ahead of 2026 with their free agency departures, so they will be able to afford deGrom throughout the remainder of his contract.
Several Angels starting pitchers will leave the club this winter, and replacing them with an All-Star like deGrom is certainly a step in the right direction if the team maintains its "win now" approach.
