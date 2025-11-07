Angels Receive Major Update on Mike Trout Trade Rumors
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has become a figurehead for franchise loyalty over the course of his 15-year career.
Despite the Angels repeatedly failing to build a roster capable of making it to the playoffs, Trout has refused to be traded. The future Hall of Famer led Major League Baseball in wins above replacement for five straight seasons from 2012-16, and has made the playoffs just once in his career.
Trout's prime is decidedly past him. With a broken bone in his hand suffered in 2023 and a 2025 knee injury, Trout has missed significant time over the past three seasons. His production has dipped as a result, batting just .232 in 2025 — a significant decrease from his career average of .294. His power hitting has also declined, as Trout's .439 slugging percentage is his lowest since his rookie season.
Despite Trout never playing for a serious World Series contender, it is believed that the 11-time All-Star continues to have no desire to depart Southern California.
Citing multiple unnamed sources, The Athletic's Brittan Ghiroli reported that Trout intends to remain in Anaheim for the forseeable future.
"Of more than a dozen people The Athletic spoke to for this story, not a single one thought Trout would ever ask Moreno to move him, what Trout called "the easy way out" in 2024," Ghilroli wrote. "A trade seems especially unlikely now, given Trout's age, injury history, declining performance and a contract that still has roughly $190 million on it."
Despite not yet making it past the Division Series, Trout will still be remembered as one of the great players of his generation, according to Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripkin, Jr.
“I hope (Trout) gets the feeling of playing in the postseason again. I thought it would happen for me every year after (‘83),” Ripken told The Athletic. “But I don’t think it would change the way people look at him. Ernie Banks never won a World Series, and it doesn’t change the player he was.”
Regardless, Trout's lack of playoff exposure is a disappointment for a player who ranks among the very best in terms of statistical success.
“If you told me (when Trout signed his contract in 2019) he would still be waiting to go back to the playoffs, I wouldn’t believe you,” former Angels third-base coach Dino Ebel said. “Zero chance.”
