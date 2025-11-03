Angels Pegged as Top Landing Spot for All-Star Batting Champion in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have several holes to address in their lineup this offseason, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believes they could make a move on All-Star and three-time batting champion Luis Arraez.
Arraez spent the last season and a half with the Padres, where he continued to do what he does best: Put the ball in play. The utility infielder batted .304 through his two seasons with the Padres, ending his tenure in San Diego with an OPS+ above league average.
He is the current active leader in batting average, and would be a key upgrade to the Angels offense. The Angels struggled for runs despite their home run numbers, which ranked fourth in MLB, in 2025, and having a batter like Arraez to get on base for those bombs would be a big plus for their offense.
The Angels had the lowest batting average in MLB last season, so adding perhaps the best contact hitter in baseball could be a realistic change.
"He still led the NL with 181 hits and ranked at the top of the league in whiff, strikeout and Squared-Up percentage, remaining one of the elite contact hitters in the game," Feinsand wrote. "Arraez’s below-average defense (-9 OAA) could cause some teams to look at him in a DH role, but he’ll be a solid presence in whatever lineup he winds up with."
While his bat would be a boost to the offense, the Angels would definitely like to improve their defense as well before the 2026 season. The Angels' -53 outs above average last season were the worst in the major leagues.
The Angels already have a long-term option at first base with a similar skillset in Nolan Schanuel, and will likely give Christian Moore a solid run of games at second next season. That would leave designated hitter as Arraez's best available position on the Angels, however they may not be able to accomodate that either with Mike Trout's health struggles.
After suffering a bone bruise in April, Trout did not return to the field and served as the team's DH for the season.
Feinsand also pegged the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers as viable options for Arraez.
